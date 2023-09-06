Hudson Valley Man Caught Burglarizing Popular Restaurant, PD

A Hudson Valley man was allegedly caught in the act burglarizing a popular eatery.

Over the Labor Day Weekend police from Orange County announced a break-in into a popular restaurant.

Burglary At Town Of Newburgh, New York Restaurant

On Wednesday, August 30 around 3:51 a.m., officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department were dispatched to the Itzmi restaurant for the report of a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived on the scene in about a minute and found the glass entrance door smashed.

Officers also heard a commotion coming from inside the popular Japanese eatery and noticed a man fleeing from the smashed door.

Newburgh, New York Man Charged With Burglarizing Itzmi

When police told the man to stop he ran back into the restaurant and tried to flee from the back door, police say.

However, other officers were waiting for him at the back door. The suspect tried to get past the officers but was caught after a short pursuit.

Duane Williams, 59, of Newburgh was taken into custody and later charged with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny and resisting arrest.

