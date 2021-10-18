Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Murder of New York Best Friend

A Hudson Valley man is accused of killing his best friend. His best friend was consoling his mother who lost a loved one.

Gregory Thayer, 48, of Magic Drive in the Town of Ulster in Ulster County, was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the Second Degree.

Thayer was charged by Town of Ulster Police Department for the murder of Bruce Swierc on September 29.

Swierc lived in California but grew up in Kingston, according to Facebook.

At Thayer’s arraignment in Ulster County Court on Friday, the District Attorney’s Office disclosed to the Court that the victim was a childhood friend of Thayer and was spending time at Thayer's home when he was shot once in the head as he sat on a chair at the dining table, officials say.

Afterward, Thayer called a family member; he did not call or report to 911 or the police, officials say.

" Bruce Swierc lived in California with his wife and family; he was in town to console his mother who had lost her partner. He had planned to spend a few days more to see relatives and the defendant before returning to California. He was 48 years old," the Ulster County District Attorney states

Following bail arguments on Friday, Ulster County Court Judge Brian Rounds remanded Thayer to Ulster County Jail pending further proceedings in the case.

The murder charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 - life; the weapons charge carries up to 15 years in prison.

