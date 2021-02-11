Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Threatened Police With AR-15 Rifle

A Hudson Valley man is accused of firing a shot from his AR-15 rifle when he was confronted by police.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m, the Ulster County Sherriff's Office received a call from a concerned friend requesting police check on the welfare of Clayton W. Shafer, Jr., 52, of Shokan at a location on Mountain View Avenue in Port Ewen, following some concerning content Shafer had allegedly just posted to his Facebook account.

Upon the deputy's arrival, Shafer is alleged to have confronted the deputy in the driveway while armed with an AR-15 rifle. A brief standoff ensued, during which around from Shafer's rifle was discharged in a different direction from the deputy, police say.

Additional law enforcement personnel soon arrived and Shafer was taken into custody without further incident. Neither Shafer nor any law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at the incident location and allegedly found eighteen rifles and shotguns, including the AR-15 alleged to have been used in the incident.

At this time, these firearms appear to have been legally possessed, police say. Shafer was charged with the felony of menacing a police officer and arraigned in the Town of Esopus Court. He was released to reappear on a later date and an Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the deputy. This investigation remains active and additional charges will be filed, police say.

Shafer was then removed by deputies to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Broadway Campus, for a mental health evaluation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: