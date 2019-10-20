Hudson Valley Magazine Names Simon ‘Best Radio Personality’

The readers of Hudson Valley Magazine have spoken and have named Simon from WRRV 'Best Radio Personality' in the Hudson Valley. Voters took to their website earlier this year and winners were notified this summer. That was followed by the difficult task of keeping it a secret for two and a half months.

Winners from a broad range of categories converged on the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel Thursday to celebrate. Category highlights include:

Cafe - Lola's in Poughkeepsie and New Paltz

Deli - Rosticceria Rossi & Sons

Bar and Comfort Food/Best French Fries/Late Night Dining - Mill House Brewing Company

Ice Cream - Joe's Dairy Bar

New Restaurant (East of the Hudson) - Melzingah Tap House

New Restaurant (West of the Hudson) - Hudson Taco

Singer/Vocalist/Artist - Ian Flanigan

DJ - Christopher James DJs

Best Record Shop - Darkside Records

Drive-in Movie Theater - Hyde Park

Bowling Alley - Spins Bowl

Hudson River Cruise - The River Rose

Irish Pub - Mahoney's

Brewery/Tasting Room - Cousin's Ale Works

Honestly, this is unexpected and I'd like to thank the readers of Hudson Valley Magazine for this honor. I look forward to being a part of your day and appreciate the opportunity to play music for, and attempt to entertain you, even when I say (or do) something stupid. -Simon

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO