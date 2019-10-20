Hudson Valley Magazine Names Simon ‘Best Radio Personality’
The readers of Hudson Valley Magazine have spoken and have named Simon from WRRV 'Best Radio Personality' in the Hudson Valley. Voters took to their website earlier this year and winners were notified this summer. That was followed by the difficult task of keeping it a secret for two and a half months.
Winners from a broad range of categories converged on the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel Thursday to celebrate. Category highlights include:
- Cafe - Lola's in Poughkeepsie and New Paltz
- Deli - Rosticceria Rossi & Sons
- Bar and Comfort Food/Best French Fries/Late Night Dining - Mill House Brewing Company
- Ice Cream - Joe's Dairy Bar
- New Restaurant (East of the Hudson) - Melzingah Tap House
- New Restaurant (West of the Hudson) - Hudson Taco
- Singer/Vocalist/Artist - Ian Flanigan
- DJ - Christopher James DJs
- Best Record Shop - Darkside Records
- Drive-in Movie Theater - Hyde Park
- Bowling Alley - Spins Bowl
- Hudson River Cruise - The River Rose
- Irish Pub - Mahoney's
- Brewery/Tasting Room - Cousin's Ale Works
Honestly, this is unexpected and I'd like to thank the readers of Hudson Valley Magazine for this honor. I look forward to being a part of your day and appreciate the opportunity to play music for, and attempt to entertain you, even when I say (or do) something stupid. -Simon
Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.
Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
