Hudson Valley Made Beer Named One of the Best Fall Beers

A beer made right here in the Hudson Valley is getting praise for how great it is to drink during the fall season.

The Hudson Valley is home to so many amazing breweries. It's never surprising when the breweries or their beer are recognized for being delicious. The most recent brewery/beer from the Hudson Valley to get recognized is Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale. GQ put out a list of the 49 Best Fall Beers and Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale is the only Hudson Valley made beer to make the list.

The article said that every expert they spoke to said they preferred brown and amber ales for cooler months. The experts GQ spoke to were a combination of bartenders, restaurateurs, owners, and general managers across the U.S.

The GQ article said "If you're looking for a brown ale that packs a slightly lighter punch, Anne Beccera, beverage director at Treadwell Park and certified cicerone, refers to this one as an easy-drinker she never gets tired of. “At 4.2 % ABV, all those all those rich, nutty, cocoa-tinged flavors have a warming effect and taste like a trip upstate to watch changing leaves," she says."

If you're looking to get this beer from Newburgh Brewing Company, it's pretty easy. It's sold at grocery and beer stores all over the Hudson Valley, you can stop into their taproom, and they even offer home beer deliveries. It doesn't get easier than that?

