Vehicle Break-Ins on the Rise in Putnam County

The State Police in Putnam County are warning residents to lock the doors on their vehicles due to a rise in vehicle break-ins.

State Police from the Brewster barracks are reminding residents to properly secure their vehicles at all times due to an increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area.

Over the weekend of October 3 alone, state police investigated ten vehicle break-in incidents and one vehicle that was stolen. The towns that the crimes were committed in include Patterson, Southeast, and Carmel. With these particular cases, the majority of the vehicles were left unsecured with valuables left in the vehicle.

These crimes were committed in residential neighborhoods. One common misconception people have when living in a residential neighborhood, especially in a nicer area, is that they don't have to worry about vehicle break-ins. Which obviously is not the case.

I remember falling into that mindset when living in one particular place, and what happened? My car was broken into, and luckily they didn't find anything worth stealing, because while I was stupid enough to leave my car unlocked, I was smart enough to not keep any valuables in my car.

Regardless of where you live, it's important to always lock and secure your vehicle, even if you park in your own driveway. Please make sure all windows including sunroofs are closed and locked. It's also very important to never leave your vehicle unattended while it's running.

Finally in what seems to be an obvious thing to remember, is to never leave valuables or personal identification in your vehicle.