Hudson Valley ‘Institution’ Confirms Closing After Cryptic Post

Westchester County, New York Bar/Restaurant Is Closing

Earlier this month, the Town Dock Tavern in Rye shocked customers by saying its upcoming Kentucky Derby party would be its "last."

Commenters wondered why the Facebook post contained the word "last" and feared this meant the beloved eatery would be closing.

"This Rye institution is one of the true authentic spots in town. The crew at The Dock is always happy to see you. No judgements. Good food. Come as you are. Stay as long as you'd like. Simply put, it's the best night in town," the business states on its website.

Owners didn't confirm or deny those closing fears until Tuesday

Rye, New York Restaurant Confirms Closing Rumors

Nearly 30 days later owners confirmed the closing news.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closing of The Town Dock Tavern," owners wrote on Facebook. "We have loved being a part of the community of Rye, and we always felt privileged to be here to help celebrate your special occasions.

The Town Dock Tavern is set to close on June 23 after close to 27 years in business.

"Our customers have always been like family to us, and we hope that we gave you a place that you could call home. We will miss you all, but we will always remember the good times we shared and the memories we made together at The Town Dock Tavern," owners added.

A reason for the upcoming closing wasn't given.

