Hudson Valley ‘Housing Crisis’ Leads To Child Sexually Abused

A Hudson Valley man forcibly engaged in sexual acts with a child when she was supposed to be at school.

On Wednesday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office confirmed a Kingston man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to sex abuse in the first degree on May 31, 2022.

Kingston, New York Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child In Ulster County

On Tuesday, August 3, 2022, 24-year-old Carlos Butz-Paau of Kingston, New York, was sentenced to seven years in state prison with ten years’ post-release supervision. In addition, the Ulster County man must register as a sex offender.

“Carlos Butz-Paau’s conduct is the nightmare of any parent. Today’s sentencing illustrates that our office will continue to use every tool available to law enforcement to prosecute and punish those who sexually exploit children,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills stated.

Beginning in late December 2021 up to and including March 21, 2022, Butz-Paau began inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl while Butz-Paau was renting a room in the same house as the child. The child resided in a separate room with her family.

Sexual Abuse Occured After 8-Year-Old Missed School Bus in Ulster County, New York

On March 21, 2022, the 8-year-old girl missed the bus to school. Butz-Paau forcibly engaged in sexual acts including intercourse with the victim between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Later that evening, the child's mother noticed marks on the girl's body as she was changing into her pajamas. The girl then told the mother what happened. The Kingston Police Department was called and responded immediately, arresting Butz-Paau who was remanded to Ulster County Jail.

“Unfortunately, this case is part of a spate of cases in which children who reside in crowded housing conditions, especially in our recent immigrant community, have been sexually assaulted and harmed. The dire lack of affordable housing in the county leaves many with no choice but to live in houses shared by multiple families and strangers, with minimal to no security measures in place. While my office will continue to do everything in our power to prosecute sexual predators, this is a stark example of the unacceptable cost of the housing crisis on our community’s most vulnerable.” Ulster County District Attorney Dave Clegg said.

