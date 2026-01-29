Hudson Valley Officials Crack Down On Home After Child Dies

A Hudson Valley home was hit with 51 violations and $42K in fines after a child’s death.

The Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes has issued approximately $42,000 in assessed penalties to property owner Joel Friedman of Spring Valley following the identification of 51 violations at 18 White Street in the Village of Spring Valley.

Child Found Dead Inside Spring Valley, New York Home

Last week, police asked the Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes to inspect the home following the death of a child inside the home.

The child's name and age haven't been released. The child's death remains under investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department.

"At this point in time, there are no known facts indicating that the condition of the structure contributed to the death of the child," the Rockland County OBC stated.

OBC Issues 51 Violations, $42K in Fines to Property Owner

The property has a Certificate of Occupancy as a two-family residence. During the inspection, officials determined that the second floor, garage, and basement were illegally converted for residential use.

"Inspectors also found that uninhabitable areas, including the basement and garage, were being occupied, with garage doors and windows boarded up. Additional hazardous conditions included unsafe electrical wiring, illicit use of hot plates and portable heaters, blocked exits, and missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the structure," the OBC added.

Officials issued 51 violations, including:

Alterations without required permits

Electrical safety hazards

Missing or non-functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Presence of combustible materials

Blocked or obstructed exits

Unlawful changes to the building’s use and occupancy

"This tragedy underscores the importance of code compliance and community responsibility,” said County Executive Ed Day. “The County can and will act decisively when violations are identified, but we depend on residents to report unsafe conditions," Rockland County Executive Ed Day stated.

