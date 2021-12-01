Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market Is this Sunday in Fishkill

There are a lot of great holiday markets happening this year in the Hudson Valley, and they are all great markets featuring products from local vendors and artisans. But there is one holiday market that stands out. It offers things that are just a little bit different from other markets, and it's coming up this weekend.

I’m talking about the 6th Annual Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market, and it’s happening this Sunday, Dec. 5 at Comfort Inn and Suites, 835 Route 52 in Fishkill from 10 AM - 5 PM. Your favorite holistic vendors, practitioners, and readers are back for this year’s Holistic Holiday Market. Admission to the Holiday Market is free, and they’ll be handing out free swag bags to the first 25 attendees through the door.

There will be over 35 vendors in attendance at this year's Holistic Market including Earth Treasures Gifts, Independent Gems, Sage Wings, 7 Chakras Energy, Akasha's Journey, Chocolate Expressions, Hemp & Humanity, Moonchild Wellbeing, Two Eagles Healing Stones, and many more. There will also be several top-notch readers on hand and some of the best practitioners in the Hudson Valley and New York State.

If you love everything holistic and you’re looking for unique Hudson Valley gifts for the people on your holiday gift list, head to the Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market this Sunday from 10 AM - 5 PM at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Fishkill. For a full list of participating vendors, readers, and practitioners, and to find out more about this year’s market and future markets, check out the Hudson Valley Holistic Market website.

