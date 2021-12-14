Local Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Coming to Kingston

Are you finished with your holiday shopping? Even though Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, a lot of people I know are not done with their holiday shopping. Many of them are just running out of ideas about what to get for all of the names on their holiday gift list. How about something unique made right here in the Hudson Valley?

You’ll have the chance to check out all kinds of locally made one-of-a-kind gifts this Saturday, Dec. 18 in Kingston. It’s the Kingston Midtown Market Shop Local Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, and it’s happening from 1 PM - 7 PM at the Center for Creative Education at 16 Cedar Street. There will be tons of local vendors all in one spot, which makes holiday shopping a breeze.

The Shop Local Holiday Shopping Extravaganza is a local shopping event, but it’s also a fun holiday event for everybody. Not only will there be local artisans and crafters selling unique jewelry, art, local foods, self-care products, and other fine gifts, there will also be music and entertainment and community resources. So, even if you think you have your holiday shopping done, you can enjoy the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza. Maybe even get a little something for yourself.

If you’re tired of going to the malls and buying the usual ho-hum gifts that you find just about everywhere, why not head to Kingston this Saturday and check out some of the best one-of-a-kind gifts that you can give to your loved ones. Plus, you’ll be supporting Hudson Valley artisans and makers. Talk about a win/win situation. Happy Hudson Valley Holiday!

