Hudson Valley Grandpa Shot Outside Restaurant, Mistaken For Cop

A Hudson Valley man is accused of shooting a local grandfather outside a restaurant because he assumed the victim was a cop.

Charles Miller, 48, of Walden, was shot on Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown.

Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.

Miller says Charles is a father to six and a grandfather to eight. Two years ago he had surgery to remove his right kidney due to cancer. Three weeks ago his sister died, according to Miller. A GoFundMe was set up to help Miller's family.

On Friday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed they've arrested 27-year-old Hector Luna of Wallkill. Luna was found and arrested on Thursday at a hotel in Matamoras, Pennsylvania.

Police allege Luna shot Miller because he thought Miller was a cop. Miller remains in what police describe as "very serious condition" Garnet Medical Center.

