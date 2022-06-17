Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival: Everything You Need To Know

You are invited to enjoy one of this summer's hottest food events. Saturday (June 25, 2022), is the return of the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival at Barton Orchards 63 Appletree Lane in Poughquag, NY. Come out for farm food and street eats with some of the best food truck chefs the area has to offer.

Your $15 per person ticket (kids 9 and under are free) includes admission to Barton Orchards and all their activities on the farm. Barton has a fun park, hay rides, a wooden ship playground, and other family fun attractions. Of course, live music and entrance to the Food Truck Corral are included with your purchased ticket. Barton's farm market, bakery, and taproom will also be open during the festival. (Click here for Tickets)

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival (HVFTF) opens at 11 AM and goes until 5 PM giving you plenty of time to enjoy food from your favorite Hudson Valley Food Trucks. Plus, you can squeeze all kinds of Barton Orchards Farm Fun in between snacks. HVFTF features over a dozen food trucks and craft beverages such as Take 5 Hard Selzer.

This event is kids and dog friendly. There are vendors, live music throughout the day, and farm fun that includes Barton's one-of-a-kind Cider Donuts. Kids will enjoy the petting zoo, dogs will love the Barton Dog park. And you will enjoy every delicious bite from Spacey Tracey, The Mac Factor, Pizza A Legna, Thailicious, Hudson Valley Sandwich Company, The Steak Truck, Reggae Boy Cafe, Eddie's Churro Factory, and more.

