Barton Orchards Warns Customers of Scams in Wake of Devastating Fire

A popular farm and orchard in Dutchess County warns customers and visitors to beware of fundraising scams.

On August 22nd, Part of Barton Orchard in Pouquagh went up in flames after a propane truck allegedly leaked causing an explosion on the grounds. Several buildings and cars on the Barton Orchard property were destroyed.

In the days following, Pete Barton and his family and staff shared that they would indeed rebuild and be open for business soon.

Unfortunately, businesses in vulnerable situations like the one Barton Orchard is currently facing become targets for donation scams. And only 2 days after the devastating fire, Barton Orchards released the following statement to their social media accounts:

It has come to our attention that someone has been making phone calls on behalf of Barton Orchards soliciting donations for the farm. We have not approved any fundraising efforts at this time. Please do not engage in any of these phone calls as it is a scam. If we do decide to participate in a fundraiser, we will post details on our social media and website. Thank you again for the outpouring of community support. #bartonstrong

With that being said, there are still ways to support Barton Orchards in their time of need. They write:

Many of you have reached out asking how you can help. Please support us by visiting the Apple Core on Noxon Road in Poughkeepsie, booking a climb at Tree Top Adventures, and by visiting the farm as we reopen. We also have eGift Cards available for purchase at https://squareup.com/gift/7RNYA3H20C0V8/order

They add that they still have great crops, including "tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, squash, kirbys, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant, and early variety apples" ready to pick starting on Saturday, August 27th.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday, September 2nd the Barton Orchards Farm will reopen as well including the Tap Room and concessions stands.

To stay up to date with the Barton Orchard rebuild follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Fierce Fire Blazes Through Former Abercrombie Mansion in Ossining, NY

Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Bowling Ally in the Staatsburg Firehouse The Old Staastburg Firehouse (now Roosevelt Engine Co 5.) houses an abandoned bowling ally. Local Hudson Valley firefighters tell us that they believe the bowling ally was created back in the 50s and was used until the early 90s.