Nine Hudson Valley Places For Great Apple Cider Donuts This Fall

ThinkStock/DepthofField

The debate continues, who has the best apple cider donuts in the Hudson Valley? Here is a look at nine can't miss places to explore this fall. It's always a good idea to call ahead or check their website for updated hours of operation, it's never fun to show up to a closed business when all you want are some delicious apple cider donuts.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This is just a small sample of all the great places to get apple cider donuts in the Hudson Valley. What's your favorite spot?

92.7/96.9 WRRV Source: Nine Hudson Valley Places For Great Apple Cider Donuts This Fall
Filed Under: Apple Cider Donuts, Barton Orchards, dressel farms, dubois farms, Fishkill Farms, jones farm, ochs orchard, soons orchard, tantillo's farm market, wilklow orchards
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Entertainment News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top