Busch Light Apple Lands in Poughquag

If you were in the Dutchess County area earlier this week, did you see a big red helicopter flying around with a box dangling from it? You weren't imagining things.

Busch Light Apple is making its return to store shelves after gaining a huge fanbase back in the summer of 2020 according to BrewBound.Com. For those unfamiliar with Busch Light Apple, it's a light lager, apple-flavored beer, not a hard cider

To promote the big return, Busch selected 2 top-secret locations that were only available to the biggest Busch Light fans. They chose one location in the Midwest and another in the Northeast.

The location for the Northeast is right here in the Hudson Valley at Barton Orchards in Poughquag.

We spoke with McKinley Stephens, Senior Brand Director for Busch Beer, and he told us they chose Barton Orchards because of how it's perfectly tucked in the rolling hills of the Hudson Valley with absolutely beautiful views.

Chuck Merrihew

The Busch Light Apple drop at Barton Orchard was an invite-only, early access event on Tuesday, June 29th. Handsome Devil BBQ from Newburgh was on hand as well as the Busch Light Apple promotions teams including Busch Guy (who you see in all of their commercials) and influencers from the You Betcha Instagram account.

It's pretty cool that we get to say the Hudson Valley was the home of the first cans on the ground of Busch Light Apple, right?! The next drop is still under wraps but will be in the Midwest.

Busch Light Apple will be available to the general public the first week of July and will be available in cans at Barton Orchard.

