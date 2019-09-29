Hudson Valley Fields And Farms Welcome Sunflower Season

We can all agree that there’s nothing quite like living in the Hudson Valley. The warm summer months have brought us into the midst of sunflower season.

There’s a reason why Post Malone sings about these bright, cheery flowers in his song, “Sunflower”.Posty would love living in the Hudson Valley where sunflowers are in abundance (Maybe I’ll send him an invite).

Sunflowers are known as the happy flower and my favorite emoji with their contagious smile. I believe that looking at a field of sunflowers can brighten anyone’s day.

One of my favorite roads to spot these beauties on is Route 299 in New Paltz next to Wallkill View Farms. I stopped and pulled over on the side of the road to get out and take pictures. There was a woman painting a breathtaking picture of the blue sky over looking smiling sunflowers.

Lately, my Instagram has been flooded with numerous photos of people enjoying the beauty of sunflower fields and farms. I always find myself checking the location of these fields and putting it on my bucket list.

Humans aren’t the only ones who love sunflowers. Animals and insects enjoy snacking on these flowers.

Due to their popularity, sunflower fields and farms have become a must-see destination. Some places have the option of you pick, while others allow the purchase of sunflower seeds. Most importantly, these sunflower farms allow their guests to go into the fields to capture those insta-worthy pics we all want.

Depending on location, guests can explore a sunflower maze (similar to corn maze) along with petting zoos. There’s also an opportunity to purchase produce and locally made products.

Check out these sunflower hot spots in the Hudson Valley!

Pine Hill Farm

Chester

The Secret Garden at Germantown Farms

Germantown

Fishkill Farms

Hopewell Junction

Kelder’s Farm

Kerhonkson

Sunflower Field

Livingston

Twin Pond

Montgomery

Sunflower Valley Farm

New Hampton

Bradley Farm

New Paltz

Wallkill View Farm Market

New Paltz

Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils

Pleasant Valley

Brittany Hollow Farm

Rhinebeck

High Meadow Flower Farm

Warwick

Be sure to share your sunflower experience with us! :)