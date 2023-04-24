Hudson Valley Families Escape Massive Fire, Townhouse Destroyed

A three-alarm fire ripped through a Hudson Valley townhouse development this weekend destroying several families' homes.

It's still unclear how the massive blaze began, but on Saturday just after 3pm firefighters were dispatched to an Orange County townhouse development that was enveloped in fire. A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away as the structure burned down to its rafters.

According to firefighters, the blaze occurred at a townhouse building on Hamburg Way not far from Route 17 in the Village of Kiryas Joel. Responders say they were hit with smoke from the attic space when they arrived. The roof of the building eventually caved in as firefighters attempted to knock down the flames from ladders, but they were initially pushed back due to the immense heat.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Images from Rockland Video show firefighters on ladders attempting to get as close to the building as they could in order to battle flames that were leaping out of the attic space.

Once the attic fire was put under control, firefighters were able to enter the attic and extinguish the rest of the blaze. The good news is that Kiryas Joe firefighters say all occupants and responders were able to leave the building without injury.

The three-alarm fire was put out with assistance from surrounding fire departments in Chester, Monroe, Tuxedo, Vails Gate, Washingtonville and Woodbury. According to Rockland Video, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Authorities say that Saturday's blaze is currently under investigation.

Abandoned Catskills Resort Decimated By Fire The abandoned New York vacation destination, Brown's Resort in the Catskills had been converted into a condo complex. In 2012 the property caught on fire and this is what was left.