Hudson Valley Extends Shameful #1 Rank in DWI Arrests

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, Hudson Valley motorists continue to drink and drive more than anyone else.

It's unclear why we're so stupid, but it's obvious that the Hudson Valley has a real problem when it comes to figuring out the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

A history of DWI issues in the Hudson Valley

Back in 2014 local law enforcement officers were honored for making the most DWI arrests in all of New York. While it's great that we have cops on top of the problem, the fact that so many Hudson Valley residents are drinking and driving was a problem then, and still is now. At the time, Ulster County was the top New York county for DWI arrests with Dutchess coming in second. In fact, one officer from the Dutchess County Sheriff's office single-handedly made 113 DWI arrests in just 12 months.

Canva Canva loading...

The following year, the Hudson Valley was once again named number one in DWI arrests during New York's “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The operation ran from August through September and resulted in hundreds of DWI arrests. Once again, the Hudson Valley led the entire state in DWIs, with 144 arrests in the upper Hudson Valley saw 94 in the lower Hudson Valley.

Sadly, this pattern has continued time and time again over the past decade.

Drink Driver Getty Images loading...

The Hudson Valley is still number one

Flash forward to 2022 and sadly the Hudson Valley still tops the state in DWI arrests.

Over Halloween weekend the State of New York launched an initiative to target speeding and impaired drivers. The crackdown began on Friday, October 28, and continued through Tuesday, November 1. A release from the Governor's office announced that the Hudson Valley was once again the worst offending region in the state when it came to drinking while under the influence.

Canva Canva loading...

There were 45 people arrested by the New York State Police Troop K during the weekend in the Upper Hudson Valley for drunk driving, making the top of the list. Coming in second was the Lower Hudson Valley, which saw 28 DWI arrests by Troop F. These arrests don't include those by the New York State Thruway patrol. Long Island, which has a population nearly six times larger than the Lower Hudson Valley came in third with 27 arrests.

Shame on us.

New Balloons Are At The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade It's America's most famous parade. We're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. What new balloons can we expect to see in the 2022 event?