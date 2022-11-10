I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift.

I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are up to out back but they do love to sing. I have noticed this week that since the clocks changed they have been out earlier. On Tuesday the nightly song began around 6:30 tonight it is closer to 7:30.

Coyote Serenade in Poughkeepsie, New York

Am I weird if I say I kind of enjoy the nightly serenade that happens just outside my office and the studio window?

They sound close but I believe they are really farther up the hill. I can't say for sure because I have never actually seen them. I am not about to wander out in the dark to go find them. So enjoy the sound video from my office window then read below about coyote safety tips.

What Do Coyotes Sound Like?

I decided I should read up on a few helpful tips from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) in regard to coyotes.

One of the tips they gave explained that coyotes that live in populated areas may lose their fear of humans. This can be dangerous according to the NYS DEC. They also mention that running from a coyote is not a good idea because that is considered something coyote prey would do and you don't want them thinking you're their next meal.

Are Coyotes Dangerous?

If you have coyotes that concern you, it may be a good idea to place a call to the NYS DEC. I personally don't think the few we have hanging around the office are too much trouble. They are rarely if ever seen, and when I have heard them I think it is some sort of a goodnight call. It lasts for just around a minute and then they are gone.

All that being said, it is important that you don't attract coyotes to your yard. And never try to approach one. Be Coyote Conscious. But also know that "Coyotes are an important part of New York's landscape".

When It Comes to Helping Wildlife Always Call the NYS DEC

