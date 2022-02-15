Hudson Valley evenings will be once again filled with the howling of our resident Coyotes. Get ready to hear that familiar sound of a pack of coyotes celebrating a kill or even answering a nearby emergency siren. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has posted a notice that it is Coyote breeding season and we should expect packs to be very active over the next few weeks.

It doesn't matter where you live in the Hudson Valley, chances are you have a nearby coyote population. Some areas have regular sights of a pack while other areas seem to only have the occasional trail cam sighting of a single coyote. It doesn't really matter how rural the area is that you live in, the urban coyote is quite common in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, and even Middletown.

Coyotes Live Everywhere in the Hudson Valley

No matter where you live, it is a good idea this time of year to be aware that the coyotes are active. They are in their breeding cycle and are looking to set up dens while they await the arrival of puppies late in the Spring. The coyotes will be hungry this time of year so being careful with your pets and your yard is important.

A coyote in British Columbia, Canada. Harry Collins loading...

Warning for Hudson Valley Pet Owners

The NYS DEC has shared some important information that you can use to keep you and your pet safe at home on your travels. This is the time of year that people and pets often encounter coyotes in our area walking trails and in the backyard. Coyotes will feel very territorial during this time. An encounter can be hazardous for you and your pet. Make sure you have your pet on a leash at all times.

The NYS DEC has created a tip sheet with some ideas that you can follow around your house that will keep coyotes from snooping around your property. Make sure you get rid of bird feeders and tuck garbage away. Both of these items can be food sources for a hungry coyote.

How to handle coyote encounters: (NYS DEC Suggest the tips below)

Do not let a coyote approach anyone.

If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior-stand tall and hold arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, or throw sticks and stones.

Contact your local police department and DEC regional office for assistance if you notice that coyotes are exhibiting "bold" behaviors and have little or no fear of people.

Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance. Children are at the greatest risk of being injured by coyotes. If a coyote has been observed repeatedly near an area where children frequent, be watchful.

What Does A Hudson Valley Coyote Sound Like Howling?

If you have only heard the coyote's call but never observed them this video gives a good look at some Urban Coyote behavior. It seems the local emergency vehicles got them started in this howling session.