As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!

Polar Express in Kingston, New York

One of the most popular movies this time of year is the Polar Express! So GOOD! Most of us have seen it at least once and if you like the movie you gonna love the actual train ride even more. The Polar Express boarding passes are on sale now and if you plan to go, (or need a little nudge to try it out), here's what you can expect when riding the wonderful Polar Express.

What to Expect Riding the Polar Express

The train ride is set to the sounds of the movie as passengers will "relive the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a magical trip to the North Pole" according to the Catskill Mountain Railroad website. As guests board the train the conductor will punch everyone's golden ticket as everyone is served hot chocolate and a cookie by their talented dancing chefs!

As the train makes its way to the North Pole, everyone on board will be able to read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express. Guests will also be joined in the train car by characters from the book and movie as they lead everyone in caroling and more.

Santa Rides the Polar Express

Once the train arrives at the North Pole, Santa and his Elves hop on board to meet and greet all passengers, and once on board, they will give each guest the first gift of Christmas, a silver sleigh bell, that everyone gets to take home with them.

When my kids were younger, every year it was a tradition for us to ride the Polar Express train ride in Kingston! If you've never done it, I highly recommend trying it at least once. I remember the first time we rode the express back 6 or 7 years ago and having the best time, from the hot chocolate to singing and dancing it was well worth the trip! I do remember that tickets went fast so if you are thinking of maybe doing it this year get your tickets soon.

When is the Polar Express Running in Kingston?

Train rides will leave the Westbrook Lane Station located at 55 Kingston Plaza Rd, Kingston, NY, and will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting November 18th and will run through December 28th, 2022. They will offer extra rides during the week of Christmas and the week after. Tickets start at $32 for children and $42 for adults and can be purchased online here.

