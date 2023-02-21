Hudson Valley Drug Dealer With Drugs Marketed For Kids Found, PD
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested an alleged "fentanyl and crack dealer" whose alleged drugs may be marketed to children.
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of a Poughkeepsie man for allegedly trying to deal drugs in the Hudson Valley
Dutchess County Drug Task Force Arrested Poughkeepsie, New York Man
Jerod F. Willis of the City of Poughkeepsie was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell, a class B felony.
Last week, Dutchess County Drug Task Force agents took Willis into custody before executing a search warrant at his residence on South Cherry Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.
"Willis was in possession of a significant quantity of narcotics at the time of his arrest," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated in a press release.
Police describe Willis as a "fentanyl and crack dealer."
Dutchess County Police Find Drugs During Search Warrant
Police didn't go into details about the drugs but a picture of the seized drugs shows vibrant colorful pills that some think will appeal to children.
The search warrant was executed by members of the Drug Task Force, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Emergency Service Units.
Dutchess County Police Ask For Help
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
"If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com," police said.
Willis was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail with no bail.