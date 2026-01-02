Hudson Valley, New York Driver Passed Out On Sidewalk With 27 Gas Cans

Police found a Hudson Valley driver unconscious in a running car parked on a sidewalk. What they found inside the car shocked officers.

Officers say 27 cans of laughing gas were inside.

Lower Hudson Valley Man Arrested

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive driver in a running vehicle that happened to be parked on a sidewalk of Forest Avenue near Beck Avenue in Rye, New York.

Officers found the running vehicle stopped on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, Robert Thornton Haile, 45, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was found passed out in the driver's seat, police say.

After several attempts, officers successfully woke him.

"Haile eventually acknowledged the officer and exited his vehicle," the Rye Police Department wrote in a press release.

Found With 27 Cans Of Nitrous Oxide In Rye, New York

A search of Haile's vehicle uncovered 27 canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas" or "whippets," police say. He reportedly failed field sobriety tests and refused a chemical test at police headquarters.

Haile was charged with driving while impaired by drugs as well as several traffic violations.

He was released on an appearance ticket. He's scheduled to appear in City of Rye Court on Tuesday, January 6.

