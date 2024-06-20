Hudson Valley ‘Doc’ Killed By Pal After Upstate New York Party

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty in the death of another resident following a night of drinking.

An Ulster County Jury found the Saugerties man guilty of manslaughter and more.

Following a two-week trial, the jury convicted 39-year-old Joseph Karolys of Saugerties of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence after just two hours of deliberations.

Jurors found that Karolys "acted in concert" with others to intentionally cause serious physical injury to David “Mickey” Myer.

Myer's body was found on the side of Route 32 in October of 2022.

Ulster County Man Killed Following Halloween Party In Greene County, New York

"Mickey was talented in excavating. He was given the nickname 'Doc' because of his surgical precision with heavy equipment," his obituary reads.

The defense had argued Myer had a blood alcohol level well above the legal limit and that he died of other causes.

The jury determined Karolys kicked Myer in the head and took steps to conceal the crime, including burning the boot used for the killing in his wood stove.

Suspects Flee To Lake George, New York Area

Karolys and Cummins spent several days moving around the Lake George area, officials say.

Cummins soon turned himself in, but in an attempt to "cover" for Karolys, according to the Ulster County DA's office.

"Eventually Cummins cooperated with the prosecution and revealed information previously unknown in the case," the Ulster County DA"s office stated.

Myer’s blood was found in the Karoly's truck and in the Karoly's home, officials say. The floor mats at the home also contained Myer’s DNA.

“There is no more serious crime than that which involves the taking of another person’s life. The crime scene photo of Mickey Myer’s lifeless body on the side of Route 32, as though he was roadkill, and that his life was disposable, has stayed with me since I first saw it," District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said.

