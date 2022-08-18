One school in the Hudson Valley region is making headlines for the controversial decision to loosen its COVID protocols.

It has been years since we first heard about the coronavirus. If there is one thing we have learned it is that the COVID-19 virus isn't going away but a lot has changed since 2020. One community college in the region has decided to not go along with New York State's vaccine requirement for students.

According to the Times Union, Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York is rejecting statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandates and will be allowing students to return if they are unvaccinated. This goes against the SUNY system's requirements.

The school's Vice President of Student Affairs responded to the TU basically stating that the vaccine does not prevent getting of transmitting the virus. They even cited President Biden as an example. The Student Senate reportedly did not find the mandate fair as well.

The campus states that they are still dedicated to the health and safety of their students and staff.

According to Hudson Valley Community College's website, it does not say that students are required to be vaccinated. However, it does say that the campus encourages faculty and staff members to be vaccinated.

Do you agree or disagree with the school's choice?

