Hudson Valley Child Trapped in Swing For Hour; Emergency Response

An emergency response was launched to rescue a Hudson Valley child who wound up being caught in a swing for over an hour.

An 11-year-old child was enjoying the nice weather at the park when she suddenly found herself in a scary situation. While playing on a child's swing, the young girl discovered she was trapped and couldn't get out. As she struggled to extract herself from the swing for an hour it became apparent that she was in trouble and needed emergency assistance.

Facebook/Port Jervis Fire Department Facebook/Port Jervis Fire Department loading...

The Port Jervis Police were alerted to the situation and immediately responded to the Church Street Park to assist. It was evening by the time first responders were called to the scene. According to the Port Jervis Fire Department, the police and fire departments worked together to free the child by cutting through the vinyl portion of the swing and guiding the child out of the apparatus.

Although EMS was also called to assist at the scene, the child was able to be removed from the swing without any significant injuries.

Facebook/Port Jervis Fire Deparment Facebook/Port Jervis Fire Deparment loading...

This story has a happy ending but unfortunately, there has been an uptick of children people getting caught in child swings recently. Many victims have been older children and teens who attempt to use the swings that are designed for toddlers. While it may seem like it's funny to use the tiny swing, emergency personnel say it can lead to injury and damage to the equipment.

