Do you have an electric vehicle (ev) and want to get a charge for free? Is there such a thing as a free place to charge your ev? What I have found is that there is a certain period of time when a new charging station is put up, you can charge there for free.

What is the catch, in this instance, if you keep reading, there isn't a catch, but for other locations you might be able to charge for free for the first year, or you charge at such a slow rate it might not be worth your time, as most places can limit your charging to two hours or so when it's free, it all just depends on where you charge.

Where can you charge an EV for free in Orange County New York?

There are a few places that you can charge for free, three of them, as of the time of this article. The places are:

The Government Center in Goshen

Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery

Middletown Community Campus, 18 Seward Avenue.

How did Orange County New York come up with the money for these chargers?

According to a press release from the Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus's office, the funding for the project came from "in part by the Climate Smart Communities (CSC) Grant Program, Title 15 of the Environmental Protection Fund, through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation."

How long will the charges be free to users? According to the press release, 'For the time being.' If it is like my experience with other chargers? They will be free for the first year.

Pro's and Con's to owning an electric vehicle in New York State.

