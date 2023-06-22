Where Can You Charge Your Car for Free in Orange County?

Where Can You Charge Your Car for Free in Orange County?

Jens Schlueter

Do you have an electric vehicle (ev) and want to get a charge for free? Is there such a thing as a free place to charge your ev? What I have found is that there is a certain period of time when a new charging station is put up, you can charge there for free.

What is the catch, in this instance, if you keep reading, there isn't a catch, but for other locations you might be able to charge for free for the first year, or you charge at such a slow rate it might not be worth your time, as most places can limit your charging to two hours or so when it's free, it all just depends on where you charge.

Where can you charge an EV for free in Orange County New York?

Shutterstock
loading...

There are a few places that you can charge for free, three of them, as of the time of this article. The places are:

  • The Government Center in Goshen
  • Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery
  • Middletown Community Campus, 18 Seward Avenue.

Read More: Where are all the EV chargers in NYS? 

How did Orange County New York come up with the money for these chargers?

Sven Loeffler
loading...

According to a press release from the Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus's office, the funding for the project came from "in part by the Climate Smart Communities (CSC) Grant Program, Title 15 of the Environmental Protection Fund, through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation."

READ MORE: Green E-ZPass, who can get it now? 

How long will the charges be free to users? According to the press release, 'For the time being.' If it is like my experience with other chargers? They will be free for the first year.

Pro's and Con's to owning an electric vehicle in New York State.

Who has electric vehicles in NJ? Top 21 zip codes for EV registration

As of late 2022, there were around 80,000 electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey, accounting for more than one of every 100 vehicles in NJ, according to state data.

Here's the top 21 zip codes — the overwhelming majority of EV are personal vehicles.

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

A find you probably won't come by too often, an abandoned place with electricty. Take a look into the abandoned YMCA, below. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Filed Under: electric vehicles, New York News, Orange County NY, Thomas Bull Memorial Park
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post