Hudson Valley, New York Man Admits To “Brutal” Killing Of Young Sister

A Hudson Valley man confessed to the "brutal" killing of his teenage sister.

On Thursday, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 34-year-old Mark Dedaj of Millbrook pleaded guilty in Dutchess County Court to Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class B felony, for causing the death of his sister, Maureen Nelson-Lanzi.

Dutchess County, New York Brother Confesses To Brutal Killing Of Sister

The incident happened on September 4, 2021, at a home on Harts Village Road in the Village of Millbrook. Prosecutors say Dedaj admitted he caused the death of his 17-year-old sister by smothering her inside their home.

“This was a brutal and heartbreaking act of violence within a family, and it is a case that the prior administration chose not to pursue. Our office made the deliberate decision to take action, because the loss of this victim’s life demanded accountability," District Attorney Anthony Parisi told Hudson Valley Post.

A motive wasn't released.

Brother Expected To Be Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison In March

Sentencing is scheduled for March 26. As part of the plea deal, the agreed-upon sentence is 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

"This plea holds the defendant responsible for his actions, ensures a measure of justice, and spares the victim’s loved ones the pain of reliving this tragedy through a trial. We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice, even in the most difficult cases," Parisi added.

