Missing Girl Found In Upstate New York, Homeless Man Arrested

A missing teen’s disappearance led police on a chilling trail that ended in the Hudson Valley. The arrest only raises more questions.

A man who allegedly kidnapped a teenager in Baltimore was arrested in the Hudson Valley.

Police allege that Omar Gutierrez-Sanchez, 24, took a 14-year-old girl against her will in Maryland and drove her to New York. Gutierrez-Sanchez is described as being a homeless man living in Virginia.

Gutierrez-Sanchez refused several requests from the teen and her family to bring her back or to let the child return on her own, officials say.

Man Arrested In Kingston, Ulster County, New York

On Thursday, Gutierrez-Sanchez was arrested after he and the girl were found by police in the City of Kington. He was charged with kidnapping, a felony, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

Additional charges are possible in Kingston and Baltimore. He was sent to Ulster County Jail on a $200,000 cash bail or bond.

Motive Remains Unclear

A motive for the alleged kidnapping remains unclear. Police note that the teen and Virgina man did know each other, but there is no close relationship or family relationship.

"This is an active, ongoing criminal investigation. If you have any information concerning the incident, you are asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at (845) 331-8404 or email Michael Defrance at mdefrance@kingston-ny.gov," the City of Kingston Police Department stated in a press release.

