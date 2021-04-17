Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Dog Walking Volunteers

When is the last time that you can say that you gave back? This could be regarding helping someone out, paying it forward or going out of your way to brighten someone’s day. I am a firm believer of what you put out in the world, comes back to you. With the warmer weather, everyone seems to be in a happier and more uplifted mood. As we welcome in spring and all the great things to look forward to letting us consider this.

Volunteer your time to make a difference in someone’s life. I used to volunteer with animals at a local shelter, would you believe I am allergic to animal hair (ha-ha). Whether you have the monetary donation, the time to share with cleaning or attending to needs, threes something to offer at a shelter. I took joy in socializing the cats who needed homes and finding the most pur-fect one for them.

Walden Humane Society has started a new program that I am excited to share. a huge fan of theirs and have adopted 2 cats over the years from them. I went with my friend recently to adopt a cat with her, it was a happily ever after moment I was thankful to be there to witness.

Since the 1970s, Walden Humane Society has been attending to animals needs and helping them find a loving home. They are a no-kill, nonprofit shelter who assists in Walden, Montgomery, Awarding, Crawford, Maybrook, Mamakating and Shawangunk. Even though they attend to the animals within these areas, they would not turn away those in need.

We are all aware of Sunday funday but what about the animals? Walden Humane Society is seeking volunteers to walk their pups who are looking for their fur-ever home. As soon as I heard this idea, my heart lit up. Just imagine how much fun it would be to take a shelter pup on an adventure. From car ride to a relaxing stroll, I do not see how this day could get any better.

If this sounds like something that you or someone that you know would love to be apart of, check out the contact info below.

First, fill out an application for becoming a volunteer here.

Check out the volunteer appointment scheduler here.

For additional info, check out their email here.

845-778-5115

Let me know if you end up volunteering and donating with Walden Humane Society! Spread the love.