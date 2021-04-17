Local Library Offering Interactive Movie Kits

Who wants to watch a movie when you can be in the movie?

A local library is checking out movies with activities to help make them more fun and interactive.

If your kids need something to do they can always watch a movie but they can now act out those movies as well.

I don't consider myself old just yet but I feel like I definitely come from a generation where we had a lot of fun. I grew up in the early 90s and my imagination needed to run wild because sometimes that's the only thing I could play with. Video games and computer games were no where as immersive and as interactive as they are. Virtual reality was a thing but t was so crude it might as well not have existed yet. I didn't get to experience VR gaming.

The Pleasant Valley Library announced on their Instagram page that patrons of their library can rent more than just movie. They can get an experience with it too.

According to library staff, when you check out the movie kits they will include prompt sheets that specific actions for you to take at certain times during the movie. The project even has kids make props for the movie.

The library does require you to reserve the kits in advance. The library also says this is geared towards kids and families but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't intrigued. This sounds like a lot of fun.

The Pleasant Valley Library has several movie options.

