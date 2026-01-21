Hudson Valley Flyers Now Have Access To 30 New Destination

A fast-growing airline is expanding at a Hudson Valley airport with new nonstop and one-stop options. This could seriously change how locals travel.

What's called the world's only nice "low-cost carrier" is expanding service in the Hudson Valley.

Flights From Newburgh To North Carolina, Tampa

Breeze Airways is expanding its presence at New York Stewart International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that Breeze Airways will fly twice a week from Stewart Airport in Orange County, New York, to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina.

"Our goal at New York Stewart is to pair the airport’s efficient design with smart, well-targeted new connections,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “The new Raleigh-Durham route strengthens New York Stewart’s network, opening the door to dozens of onward destinations through Breeze and reinforcing our commitment to making our airport a competitive, convenient alternative for travelers across the region.”

Leads To 30 Different Destinations Nationwide

Officials point out that flying to North Carolina will give Hudson Valley flyers access to "30 onward destinations across the country."

“This new Breeze service is a meaningful expansion for New York Stewart, adding a strong nonstop link to a growing hub while building on the airport’s core strengths,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole stated.

On top of that, the airline’s "BreezeThru" service will also allow passengers from New York Stewart International Airport to stay on their plane in North Carolina for for continuing service to Tampa International Airport (TPA), without the need to re-board or re-check luggage.

When Flights Will Operate

Flights from Stewart to North Carolina are scheduled to begin on May 6. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"The Raleigh-Durham region is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and shares strong business ties with the Hudson Valley and greater New York region, particularly in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial, and technology sectors," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey states.

Breeze currently flies year-round from Stewart to Charleston, S.C., and Orlando, Fla., as well as seasonal service to other destinations.

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched Breeze Airways in 2020.

Officials said Breeze landing in New York State is a "huge win" for all.

At New York Stewart International Airport Allegiant offers year-round service to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Punta Gorda, and St. Petersburg, Fla., as well as Myrtle Beach, S.C.

