Hudson Valley Actor Joe Mazzello Stars in New Romantic Comedy

Hudson Valley actor Joe Mazzello is at it again! His latest film, Unexpected, which released on February 1st, 2023, features him alongside Anna Camp (The Help, True Blood, The Pitch Perfect series), Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond, The Middle), Neil Flynn (Scrubs, The Middle) and more.

Hudson Valley Actor Joe Mazzello Stars in Unexpected

Joe Mazzello, born in Rhinebeck and raised in Hyde Park, NY, has been on the silver screen since he was about 7 years old. His first film appearance was a small role in 1990's Presumed Innocent which starred Harrison Ford.

The Our Lady of Lourdes alum has gone on to star in a number of impressive roles throughout his career. You may remember him running from dinosaurs alongside Sam Neil and Laura Dern. Yep, Joe Mazzello played Tim Murphy in 1993's Jurassic Park.

Other notable roles of his include Eugene Sledge in the HBO miniseries The Pacific, Dustin Moskovitz in The Social Network, and Queen bassist John Deacon in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mazzello adds a new credit to his resume with Unexpected. A summary on IMDB says:

Bob and Amy are at a crossroad: she wants to adopt a baby, he doesn't. Will renovating a house and rescuing animals solve their problems? Will their new handyman and his son's pregnant girlfriend be the miracle they are looking for? Or is the solution to their problem completely... unexpected? A comedy about life, love, adulting... and a bunny named Binky.

The movie is available in select theatres, and is available to stream on YouTube, Vudu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

Stroll down memory lane and revisit the trailers from his earlier works such as Jurassic Park and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Joe Mazzello Talks About Playing Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park

Joe Mazzello Plays John Deacon in the Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

