3 Delicious Recipes for Acorn Squash Now In Season at Our Local Farm Markets

September has arrived so that means so has the Squash. Our Hudson Valley farm markets will start to fill up with delicious locally grown squash just looking for you to pick a recipe and enjoy.

For those of you who say you don't eat squash I say you just haven't found the right recipe yet. You may also need to find the right squash. For those of you who aren't sure were to start let me offer my limited knowledge and some help from some culinary experts.

Picking the Right Squash

It is important that you do a little research on what type of squash you might enjoy eating. The Acorn squash which happens to be celebrating a National Day this month is a good choice for the first time squash eater. It pairs well with butter, sugar and savory spices so you really can't go wrong. I found this great video from Clean & Delicious which breaks it all down in 5 short minutes.

You Can't Go Wrong with Sugar and Butter

Growing my Mom always only made acorn squash. I never knew there was any other kind. She also only had one recipe which included butter and brown sugar. By the time my Mom was done cooking her squash it tasted like candy. So much for the low calorie option. I found a Martha Stewart recipe that is similar to my Mom's. If you like sweet you'll like this.

Everything Tastes Better with Sausage

If sweet isn't you thing go with Savory and add a protein like sausage to your squash recipe. This Food Wishes recipe is made with Lamb and Mint but you could easily substitute any type of sausage and spice and get the same result, delicious stuffed acorn squash. The video below takes you step by step through a recipe for stuffed acorn squash.

Hopefully I have made you hungry and found you a new squash recipe.

The Accord Market's Grand Opening There is a brand new place to shop in Ulster County. The Accord Market is officially open. The recently shared so photos with The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce. They look so tasty we thought we would share them with you too.

Dressel Farms Ice Cream Sandwich The Dressel Farms ice cream sandwich made with farm fresh ice cream and homemade cookies will definitely beat the heat and put a big smile on your face.