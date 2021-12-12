The holidays are upon us and we are sure to be enjoying this season with gifts. Hopefully, you will be getting as many gifts as you give out. If you are fortunate enough to be the recipient of a gift this year remember your obligation after you receive that something special.

Of course, you are probably thinking you need to give something in return. That is true in some cases but the reality is there is something you should do that is even more important than the actual exchange of a gift.

I ask you when was the last time you sent a Thank You note? I am hoping you aren't scratching your head right now trying to remember. The handwritten Thank You note is not a thing of the past. It is alive and well in 2021. And as a matter of fact, the day after Christmas (December 26th) is National Thank You Note Day.

ChristianChan

According to Reader Digest, there are 8 times you must send a Thank You note. The reasons include after someone invites you to dinner, after someone does you a favor, and of course, after someone gives you a gift. There is something special about receiving a handwritten note that says thank you. Saying thank you is important but receiving that card in the mail takes a thank you to a whole new level.

Postable.com says the sooner you send your thank yous out, the better. I guess that makes the day after Christmas the perfect day to celebrate National Thank You Note Day. This year the day after Christmas is a Sunday so you may have to wait until Monday to get those notes in the mail.

Note Card Stores in the Hudson Valley

Paper Trail - 6423 Montgomery Street in Rhinebeck New York - 845-876-8050

Cordially Corrine - 144 Church Street in Millbrook New York - 845-605-1261

Merrily - 1375 Kings Hwy in Sugar Loaf New York - 845-469-5595

Manny's Art Supplies - 83 Main Street in New Paltz New York - 845-255-9902

Pink Olive Cold Spring - 80 Main Street Cold Spring New York - 845-666-7177

Rule Breakers: Did you ever break any of the laws?