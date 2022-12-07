How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State.
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State.
New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls
The bill will require telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list at the start of certain telemarketing calls, officials say.
"We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls," Hochul said.
The new legislation should protect Empire State residents from getting nonstop unwanted calls from the same telemarketers, according to Hochul's office.
"For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer's do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists," Hochul added.
How To Get Placed On Do-Not-Call List In Empire State
This new law requires telemarketers to give New Yorkers the chance to be placed on the do-not-call list at the start of the phone call.
"By giving consumers the do-not-call list information at the onset of telemarketing calls, this legislation will ensure that New Yorkers are protected from incessant, unwanted calls," Hochul's office added.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Telemarkets must give Empire State residents the chance to be added to the do-not-call list right after the telemarketer's name and company's name are given to the caller.
Telemarketers have been required to tell New Yorkers they could be added to the do-not-call list during the call, but not at the start.
Most would hang up before being added to the do-not-call list was mentioned. This allowed telemarketers to continue calling, over and over, officials say.
"Since the frequency of nuisance calls continues to rise, we are going further to safeguard New Yorkers from continuous unwanted calls. For too long telemarketers have taken advantage of the opportunity to bury no-call list sign-up options at the end of scripts; that stops now," State Senator Jeremy Cooney said.