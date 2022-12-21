How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?

Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!

I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post.

Person Gets Stuck In Washing Machine In Orange County, New York

Emergency Sign Adam Calaitzis loading...

A person somehow got stuck inside a washing machine inside a home in Orange County. Yes, you read that right.

"Montgomery Fire | Person Stuck in a Washing Machine | Pleasant Ave," Orange County NY Fire Calls stated on Facebook.

This happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 4 p.m. at a home on Pleasant Avenue in Montgomery, New York.

Google Google loading...

Person Rescued From Washing Machine In Montogmery, New York

Responding units discovered the person wasn't entrapped, but simply couldn't get out of the washing machine.

"Units responding, 911 advising no entanglement or entrapment, just can't get out of the machine," Orange County NY Fire Calls wrote in the comment section of its post.

The patient was successfully removed from the washing machine. EMS was requested for an evaluation, but no injuries were reported.

By 4:30 p.m. everything was said to be "under control" with firefighters returning back to the fire department.

How Did A Person Get Stuck Inside A Washing Machine?

Repairman is repairing a washing machine on the white background Jovanmandic loading...

The name, age, or gender of the person who got stuck in the washing machine wasn't released.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

It's also unclear why this person decided to enter the washing machine. Some ideas, maybe it was a dare? Or, maybe the person was just curious if he or she could fit in. Or maybe this person thought they figured out an epic spot while playing hide-and-seek.

If that's the case, this hiding spot was just a little too good.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

The 30 Smallest Towns In New York State On The Brink of Ghost Towns? The 30 smallest towns in New York State reveal amazingly low population numbers.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.