How Daylight Saving Time Can Save Your Life In New York State

Officials say Daylight saving time can help save your life.

Daylight saving time comes to an end Sunday and the American Red Cross says the clock change could save your life with one simple task

Test Your Smoke Alarms

Canva Canva loading...

The American Red Cross recommends using Daylight saving time as a reminder to test all the smoke alarms in your home.

Testing your smoke alarms can help prevent a tragedy in your home if there's a fire, officials note.

"Home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out," the American Red Cross states in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The American Red Cross believes it's smart to get into the habit of testing your smoke alarms every time you change your clocks.

Daylight saving time ends on November 5 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to make sure the alarms are working.

Canva Canva loading...

Test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed.

More Smoke Alarm Tips To Save Your Life

The American Red Cross offered a number of more tips to help save your life.

If you can't afford to purchase smoke alarms or you're physically unable to install one, the Red Cross might be able to help you. Contact your local Red Cross for more information.

Be Cautious While Driving

Canva Canva loading...

Triple A is also reminding drivers to be extra cautious while driving. With the clocks getting turned back one hour it will result in fewer daylight hours.

Triple A says drivers may face sun glare that they don't usually deal with during their morning commutes in the near future.

5 Negative Health Effects Of Daylight Saving Time Daylight Saving Time is March 12th, 2023, and losing that precious hour of sleep can have some serious effects on your health, according to Midwestern Medicine Gallery Credit: Buehler

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.