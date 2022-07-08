Adored Antique Center in Hopewell Junction, NY Officially CLOSED

Thank you for providing us with a great place to shop in the Hudson Valley. It's always a bummer when a local place has to go out of business, especially one that is so beloved by its customers and the community.

Shopping local is a huge motto here in the Hudson Valley and people are more likely to shop at a family-owned store here compared to a huge chain. One charming and greatly loved business officially closed its doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.

What business closed down in Hopewell Junction?

Ugh. It's a really beautiful building and it will be a shame to see it empty. The Hopewell Antique Center located at 876 Route 82 right in Hopewell Junction officially CLOSED its doors for business. It's going to be very odd to not see any cars there anymore.

More information on the Hopewell Antique Center:

Last month, it was announced that the store was closing down, but the closing date was a little iffy. The building was reportedly sold and vendors had this past month to try to sell as much as they could. Sadly, the business closed its doors, but they put out a special Facebook Post thanking Hudson Valley residents for shopping there:

"The Hopewell Antique Center is now officially closed. We sincerely appreciate your patronage over the past 40 years! Thank you."

Of course, many comments on the post were from residents who were upset, sad, and shocked that the business is now closed. We'll stay positive for them, good luck to all of the vendors and we wish you tons of success with your new adventure.

