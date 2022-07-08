Ticket Worth $1,000 a Week for Life Sold at Hudson Valley Store

Against all odds, another Hudson Valley lottery winner will receive $1,000 a week for life thanks to what some are calling the luckiest store in New York State.

People have all sorts of rituals and superstitions they use in the hopes of winning the lottery. Some choose numbers that correspond with important dates, others order the same coffee and breakfast with their ticket while some swear that the quick pick is the best way to win.

Hudson Valley lottery players that dream of hitting it big may want to try another tactic that seems to be working, and that's visiting the one store that keeps cranking out winning tickets.

On Thursday a Hudson Valley lottery player found out that they won $1,000 a week for life. They purchased the second-prize July 6 Cash 4 Life ticket, earning them a guaranteed weekly paycheck.

While this may seem like an incredible stroke of luck, the win comes as less of a surprise after learning where the ticket was purchased. The Cash 4 Life numbers were sold by Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill. If that sounds familiar, that's because it's the same lottery seller responsible for at least five big winners this year.

In March, a customer hit the jackpot in Cash 4 Life, winning $1,000 every single day for life. Other customers at the Fishkill store who recently struck it big include at least three Powerball winners and a Pick 10 winner who scored $500,000. Just a year ago another visitor to the Smokes 4 Less location became a $1 million Powerball winner.

Tim Grignon, the manager of Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, says he's not sure why so many of his customers keep winning but thinks it has something to do with volume. Grignon says that every time the store gets a big winner, more players come in to purchase their tickets. As more winners are announced, more customers visit and the cycle continues.

It appears that it's not a question of if, but when another customer at the Fishkill store will strike it big. If you're looking for some of that luck to rub off on your next lottery ticket purchase, you can visit the Smokes 4 Less at 982 Main Street in Fishkill next to Gold's Gym.

