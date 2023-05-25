Home Fire Claims Life Of ‘Magnificent’ Hudson Valley, New York Woman

An elderly Hudson Valley woman passed away days after a fire inside her home.

Around 10:30 a.m. on May 18, the Port Jervis Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire with possible entrapment at a home on Kingston Avenue.

Port Jervis Firefighters Battle Home Fire

Port Jervis Fire Department Port Jervis Fire Department loading...

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy fire on the first floor of the home. A resident was found inside and quickly removed from the home.

The resident was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Crews spent the next 30 minutes chasing the fire throughout the second floor and attic space.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Port Jervis Fire Department Port Jervis Fire Department loading...

The fire was put out around 2:30 p.m., after what's described as an "extensive" battle with the blaze.

"We thank the mutual aid crews that assisted and our thoughts are with the victim and family," the Port Jervis Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "Strong work by all crews on (the) scene!"

The fire department didn't release details about the victim, but posts on social media identified the victim as Georgianna Black.

Port Jervis Dies From Injuries Sustained In Home Fire

Port Jervis Fire Department Port Jervis Fire Department loading...

Georgianna's daughter confirmed on social media her mom was badly burned and was fighting for her life.

Sadly, Georgianna passed away from her injuries, the Port Jervis Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

"My sympathy and prayers to the family and loved ones on the loss of this magnificent woman who always made an impact to everyone that she knew. I thank you Georgie for the friendship for all the years that we work together and all you contributions to the teams that you signed up for at work. I was blessed be able to call you a friend until we meet again may you fly high with the angels that you so deserve," Nancy Hitt Gooding wrote on Facebook.

7 Things You’re Banned From Burning In Your New York Bonfire We decided to do some research and provide some guidance. Here's 7 things thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.