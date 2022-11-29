In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?

Brotherhood Holly Jolly Homicide - Murder Mystery Dinner, Washingtonville

Take your holiday celebration in a different direction with an interactive murder mystery dinner at America's Oldest Winery, Brotherhood on Friday December 9th! Ticket price is $100 which includes dinner, open wine bar and the murder mystery show that follows Ebenezer Beezos and how his business will impact holiday celebrations.

Bad Seed Bad Santa Con, Highland

If galavanting around NYC on a Santa-themed bar crawl doesn't sound like your thing, consider visiting Bad Seed Cider Company in Highland on Friday December 16th (and a sold out Saturday December 17th) for their Bad Seed Santa Con! They'll be offering a holiday walking trail through a Christmas tree farm, fire pits, craft cider and beer, and their decked halls for the holiday season. Admission is FREE, pre-registration recommended!

Robibero Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, New Paltz

Is it a seasonal requirement that you attend at least one ugly sweater event? Robibero Winery in New Paltz will be holding their Ugly Sweater Holiday Party on Saturday 12/17 with wine for ugly sweater contest winners. A new unwrapped toy (to benefit The Girly Wolfpack Project, Inc.). Live music, pizza, bonfire, and plenty of wine!

Have you attended or heard about any other fun events at the local wineries or cider houses in the Hudson Valley? Let us know!

