BEAT NAVY: Army Football Unveils 2022 Army-Navy Game Uniforms

The Army Black Knights of West Point are ready to go with new uniforms to take on the Navy Midshipmen coming up in December for the 123rd Army-Navy game.

Each year both teams wear limited-edition uniforms that tell the story of soldiers' past. This year Army Football will be honoring the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division. Army Football teamed up with Nike and created the Old Ironsides website that breaks down the meanings being all the insignias and designs on the new Army uniforms.

The West Point Iron Soldiers

According to the website, Army-Navy uniform for the 2022 game will:

tell the story of the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division during World War II. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa.

They add that the "resilience, grit, and commitment demonstrated by the soldiers ultimately resulted in the defeat of Axis forces in North Africa."

Army Football Twitter Army Football Twitter loading...

Dirty Jerseys? Nope. There's More Meaning

While it looks like the jerseys and helmets are splattered in dirt and mud, there's more meaning behind it. The Old Ironsides website explains the mud splatter represents "what tanks and armored vehicles looked like during Operation Torch and the North Africa Campaign." It's meant to highlight the harsh conditions "that Iron Soldiers overcame while fighting against Axis forces."

Army Football/Twitter Army Football/Twitter loading...

Everything from the font on the jersey to the insignia on the pants all has meaning and represents different aspects of the 1st Armored Division. You can learn more about the jerseys and purchase your own at the oldironsides.football website.

Go Army! Beat Navy!

Go Army! BEAT Navy! Catch the 123rd Army-Navy game on Saturday, December 10th at 3 pm on CBS live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania.

Take a closer look at the new uniforms below:

BEAT NAVY: Army Football Unveils 2022 Army-Navy Game Uniforms Army Football unveiled the uniforms they'll be wearing and who they will be honoring when they take on the Navy Midshipmen during the Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 10th, 2022.

28 Distinguished Historic Figures Buried at West Point Cemetery New York State is rich in history. West Point Cemetery acts as a national historic landmark and the final resting place for 28 historic figures. From Medal of Honor recipients and Military leaders to astronauts and other Military heroes, their final resting place can be found right here in the Hudson Valley.