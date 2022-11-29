‘140+ Injuries’ Spurs FDNY’s Latest Holiday Warning to New Yorkers

When was the last time that you checked your batteries? During the holiday season, we tend to use more power since we are home more.

Spending More Time Home? It's Important To Be Safe

While we spend more time in our homes during the winter months and as we prepare for the holiday season, there are some things we should keep in mind.

This can consist of cooking with care, paying attention to indoor and outdoor décor, and candles. Also, remember to water your live Christmas tree, it's important to remember these essential safety protocols.

Do you check your batteries before using them?

FDNY Made An Announcement After Injuries Occur In New York

After receiving 191 fires, 140 injuries and 6 fatalities, the FDNY sent a warning to not only New York City but to anyone who uses batteries.

According to the FDNY,

"The #FDNY presented before the NYC Council Committee on Fire and Emergency Management to highlight the hazards of lithium-ion powered mobility vehicles. The City Council is considering a roster of bills to promote safety. They include laws to regulate the sales of certain batteries, prohibit the sale of second use lithium-ion batteries, provide food delivery workers with information about the risks, and require the FDNY to develop an educational campaign geared to the public about hazards posed by such mobility devices."

What Can You Do To Be Safe?

According to the FDNY,

"The FDNY and FDNY Foundation want you to be #FDNYSmart when using any devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. If using a lithium battery, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter"

They also offer other suggestions on how to stay safe as well. Be sure that the devices that you have purchased and or currently use are "listed by a qualified testing laboratory."

It's important to also follow the instructions from the original manufacturer for charging and storing items. Using the manufacturer's power adapter and its cord is essential for the specific device being operated. Be sure to always store batteries away from anything that's flammable.

Keep any devices and batteries at room temperature and never in sunlight. This may be something that the majority of us do at night.

Never charge a device on a couch, on a bed or under a pillow.

What Should You Do If A Battery Overheats?

If a battery overheats, the FDNY recommends discontinuing the use of the device immediately. This also goes for recognizing an odor, "change in shape/color, leaking, or odd noises from a device" Where can these batteries be found? According to the FDNY,

"These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars, and scooters. Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode."

How Do You Recycle Batteries?

The FDNY recommends the proper disposal of batteries.

However, it's illegal to put lithium-ion batteries into the trash or recycling at home.

Be sure to recycle batteries. This can be done by taking them to a battery recycling location. Batteries would be individually bagged and the ends should be taped before disposing of.

Will you check your batteries and remember these tips from the FDNY? Happy Holidays!

