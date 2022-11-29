1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder"
On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way.
"Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In Orange County Home
While first responders were performing life-saving measures, what's described as a "suspicious white powder" was found nearby.
"Out of precaution that the powder could be fentanyl or another dangerous substance the residence was evacuated for safety," the Washingtonville Police Department said in a press release.
Washingtonville Man Pronounced Dead In Newburgh, New York
The man, a 36-year-old from Washingtonville was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh in critical condition.
The unnamed Washingtonville man was pronounced dead at the hospital. A cause of death has not been released.
"There is no known threat to public safety and this remains an active criminal investigation," the Washingtonville Police Department said. "Further information will be made available at a later time.
7 Tested For Fentaly Exposure In Orange County
Several first responders started to experience different types of mild symptoms due to exposure to the "suspicious white powder."
Two police officers and five EMS workers were medically evaluated at the scene and a few were all evaluated at the emergency room at the hospital.