After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing.

It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.

Yesterday Closing

Owner John Christison announced the sad news earlier this month on Facebook saying that after 37 years at their current Main Street location, Yesterdays will close its doors for the last time on Sunday, December 4th. Many fans were left asking, WHY?? Christison told the Warwick Advertiser that the pub outgrew its original space and his plan is to give customers a new larger location to spend time at. He also said his plan is to own the property and not have to pay rent to someone.

The New Yesterdays

After a five-year battle, Christison is currently having the new Yesterdays location built at 16 Elm Street in Warwick. The new location will be bigger, with a deck for outdoor dining in the warmer months, it will also have a space for private parties and its own parking lot. As far as the inside Christison told the Advertiser that it will be identical to the Main Street location saying, "The windows are coming with me, the bar is coming with me, all the décor inside is coming with me to the new space." The new location is scheduled to open sometime in late spring or early summer of 2023.

Fans Will Miss the Main Street Location

Fans of Yesterdays flooded social media with thanks and well wishes for 37 years of good times with comments like, "Main Street won’t be the same without you guys!!! Best of luck on this next step though!! ❤️", "Well, that just hit me! I’ve been in a state of denial that this is happening in a few weeks", and "I'm so sad you won't be there bringing Christmas to Main St this year."

Once construction of the new space is completed and they are ready to open we will update this article with all the details.

