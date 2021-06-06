Thirsty? 30+ Hudson Valley Summer Cocktails Guaranteed to Make Your Day Better

Who's thirsty? Summer 2021 maybe the most anticipated season ever. All of us are ready to get out and gather with friends at our favorite bars and restaurants. It turns out those places are looking forward to having us back as well.

I spent sometime searching the internet to find some great summer places to hang out. What I found was a lot of places are offering some pretty cool summer themed drinks as well as some of the old standards. Some of us have waited a year to get back out with friends for an in person happy hour or brunch so I thought let's help you decide where to start.

Where to go to find these drinks?

There is a good chance that one of your favorite places to hang out made the list below but if it didn't please let us know so we can add them to the gallery of beverages. We don't want to miss out on any now that we are going to be able to enjoy this summer in person. I'm sure many of you were able to order you favorite cocktail to go last summer but let's be honest it is more fun to enjoy it at your favorite bar or restaurant.

Why go out for your favorite Cocktail?

So many of our Hudson Valley restaurant are located in great towns and have great views that include the Hudson River and the Catskills. I am a fan of the to go cocktails but I am also a bigger fan of hanging out at a cool place with friends and enjoy my drink out instead of on my couch. So find and outfit and make a plan. There is bound to be a drink on our list that will quench your thirst.

One of these 34 Hudson Valley cocktails could be your summer drink for 2021.

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.