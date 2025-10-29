New York Could Pay Massive Price For Trump’s Latest Decision

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says President Donald Trump’s latest trade decision is more than bad politics; it’s a direct hit to New Yorkers’ wallets.

New York's leader is blasting the President over trade talks with Canada.

Gov. Hochul Blasts Trump’s “Impulsive and Costly” Move That Could Hurt New York

Late last week, Trump walked away from trade talks with Canada after reports said he was angered by an ad campaign from Ontario that quoted Ronald Reagan’s anti-tariff comments.

A real quote from the former President.

Hochul called Trump's move “impulsive and costly,” warning it will drive up prices and threaten jobs across the state.

"President Trump’s decision to walk away from trade talks with Canada is an impulsive and costly mistake that New Yorkers will pay for through higher prices and lost opportunities," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a statement.

Canada Is New York's Top Trading Partner

According to state data, Canada buys billions of dollars in New York-made goods every year. Everything from dairy and apples to manufactured parts. A breakdown in trade could mean higher costs for consumers and smaller profit margins for farmers and small businesses.

“Canada is our top trading partner,” Hochul stated. “Thousands of New York businesses, farmers, and border communities depend on that relationship. Tourism from Canada powers our economy from Niagara Falls to Montauk Point.”

Border communities like Buffalo, Plattsburgh, and the North Country depend heavily on Canadian tourism, which pumps millions into local economies each year. Hochul says risking that relationship “because of a personal grudge” is not only petty but dangerous.

“This administration’s decision to end talks simply because of an ad is petty, shortsighted, and harmful,” she said. “New Yorkers deserve better than personal grudges that drive up costs and risk our livelihoods.”

Experts warn the fallout could show up fast. Including higher grocery prices, tighter export rules, and fewer tourists crossing the border.

Hochul’s message to New Yorkers is simple. Political feuds in Washington have real consequences here in New York. And this time, she says, the bill for that feud could land squarely in New Yorkers’ laps.

