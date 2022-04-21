Hochul Gives Reason For Marijuana Sales Delay in New York

It's still unclear when adults will be able to legally purchase marijuana in New York, but Gov. Hochul did a give reason for the delay.

On Wednesday, people across the country celebrated marijuana. That's because April 20th, or 4/20, is unofficially known as Weed Day. On 4/20, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted at why legal sales of adult-use marijuana have yet to begin in New York.

It's still unclear when adults will be able to legally purchase marijuana in New York. In 2021, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo legalized recreational marijuana.

Getty Images/Thinkstock Getty Images/Thinkstock loading...

Under legislation passed in New York, communities in New York State had until Dec. 31, 2021, to opt out of legal sales of marijuana. Communities that did not make a decision automatically opted in.

In September 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hoped to fast-track legal weed sales in New York State.

It's now April so you can say fast-tracking legal sales hasn't happened.

However, on Wednesday, Hochul did confirm New York's cannabis industry is "moving forward" and highlighted a New Yorker who received one of the first cultivation licenses.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"As we move New York’s new adult-use cannabis industry forward, we are putting our hard-working farmers first," Hochul tweeted. "Phil Spinelli just received one of the first cultivation licenses, and he’s ready to get growing. We can’t wait to see his greenhouse in action soon!"

New York State Approves 52 Adult-use Marijuana Growing Licenses

Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across New York State.

These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York State. They advance the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, officials say. You can see the full list below:

New York appears behind the curve as legal sales of adult-use weed start in New Jersey today, April 21. 13 retail dispensaries can start selling marijuana

When news broke a Hudson Valley reader wondered what New Jersey dispensary is closest to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Post looked up all 13 locations and figured out how long of a drive it would take from the Hudson Valley to any of the 13 New Jersey dispensaries that can sell adult-use marijuana.

Closest Locations To New York Where You Can Buy Weed In New Jersey

New Jersey officials remind all you are not supposed to move marijuana across state lines. Note: For the purpose of this list we used Newburgh, New York.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana? Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.

